Grand Rapids organic grocery delivery service expanding to Traverse City area
Doorganics , a Grand Rapids-based organic grocery delivery company, is expanding its delivery area to the Traverse City region. Weekly deliveries to Traverse City, Old Mission Peninsula and Suttons Bay will begin Feb. 15, said owner Mike Hughes.
