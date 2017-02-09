Bell's Brewery, Shepler's Ferry form ...

Bell's Brewery, Shepler's Ferry form group to oppose Enbridge Line 5

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: MLive.com

Entrepreneurs from across the state, including representatives of the craft beer, food and tourism industries, and national outdoor retailer Patagonia, announced the formation of The Great Lakes Business Network Wednesday. The group intends to spur legislative efforts to decommission Enbridge Line 5, which pumps more than 20 million gallons of oil per day between the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex (Nov '13) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 4
Stores that don't take EBT (Jun '16) Jan 30 Mancy dude 6
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Jan 21 Don 2
snapchat friends (Jan '14) Jan '17 Gavino Babino 15
little Tom Dec '16 trust me I know 1
News Get a free slice of 'Liberty Pie' when you vote... Nov '16 Sneaky Pete 1
Are there any females looking for a fit young g... (Nov '15) Oct '16 bubbaPete 3
See all Glen Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Arbor Forum Now

Glen Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Glen Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC