Bell's Brewery, Shepler's Ferry form group to oppose Enbridge Line 5
Entrepreneurs from across the state, including representatives of the craft beer, food and tourism industries, and national outdoor retailer Patagonia, announced the formation of The Great Lakes Business Network Wednesday. The group intends to spur legislative efforts to decommission Enbridge Line 5, which pumps more than 20 million gallons of oil per day between the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex (Nov '13)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Stores that don't take EBT (Jun '16)
|Jan 30
|Mancy dude
|6
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Jan 21
|Don
|2
|snapchat friends (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Gavino Babino
|15
|little Tom
|Dec '16
|trust me I know
|1
|Get a free slice of 'Liberty Pie' when you vote...
|Nov '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
|Are there any females looking for a fit young g... (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|bubbaPete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC