Floating Christmas tree in Northern Michigan is pure holiday magic
Drivers cruising along M-22 near Glen Arbor are being treated to a little holiday magic this year: A "floating" Christmas tree in Glen Lake. The 12-foot-tall Frasier fir is secured inside a small fishing boat anchored about 600 feet off the shore.
