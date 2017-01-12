Floating Christmas tree in Northern M...

Floating Christmas tree in Northern Michigan is pure holiday magic

Friday Dec 16

Drivers cruising along M-22 near Glen Arbor are being treated to a little holiday magic this year: A "floating" Christmas tree in Glen Lake. The 12-foot-tall Frasier fir is secured inside a small fishing boat anchored about 600 feet off the shore.

Glen Arbor, MI

