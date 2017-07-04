Penn State Football 2017 Player Profi...

Penn State Football 2017 Player Profile: Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson saw limited time in his redshirt freshman season, but he'll be a major contributor for Penn State football this season. Juwan Johnson's play on special teams and small-time production as a wide receiver proved he can definitely play football at the collegiate level.

