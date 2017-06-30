Motorcycle driver injured in crash dies

Motorcycle driver injured in crash dies

GLASSBORO -- A Williamstown man has died of injuries sustained during a crash, though he was thought to be fine immediately after the incident. On July 2, around 2 p.m., Glassboro officers responded to the scene of a crash between a flatbed truck and a motorcycle near Ellis Street and Higgins Drive.

