Motorcycle driver injured in crash dies
GLASSBORO -- A Williamstown man has died of injuries sustained during a crash, though he was thought to be fine immediately after the incident. On July 2, around 2 p.m., Glassboro officers responded to the scene of a crash between a flatbed truck and a motorcycle near Ellis Street and Higgins Drive.
