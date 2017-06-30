Glassboro preK and kindergarten registration is open
Glassboro Public School District urges Glassboro residents to register their prekindergarten or kindergarten children now for the 2017/2018 school year. The district offers half-day prekindergarten programs for students who will turn 3 or 4 on or before Oct. 1 and full-day kindergarten for students who will turn 5 on or before Oct. 1. All registration is completed online.
