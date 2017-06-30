Glassboro preK and kindergarten regis...

Glassboro preK and kindergarten registration is open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NJ.com

Glassboro Public School District urges Glassboro residents to register their prekindergarten or kindergarten children now for the 2017/2018 school year. The district offers half-day prekindergarten programs for students who will turn 3 or 4 on or before Oct. 1 and full-day kindergarten for students who will turn 5 on or before Oct. 1. All registration is completed online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Corrupt 14 hr John 4
Review: Mr Cuts (Mar '10) Tue Nicole 5
memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09) Jun 29 Dave 18
Charles Dougherty of GT police is a cyber stalker Jun 24 Investigate mayor... 3
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) Jun 20 Sue 9
News Police seek help in search for missing Mount La... (Jan '15) Jun 19 FireyFellow44 8
Trenton man acquitted of 2005 Pemberton Twp. mu... (Jun '09) Jun 19 Giavanna 4
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC