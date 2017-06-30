Bloody driver flees crash leaving lic...

Bloody driver flees crash leaving license plate stuck to other car, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

GLASSBORO -- A man was charged with driving while intoxicated and other vehicle offenses after fleeing the scene of a crash and being picked up by police during a traffic stop shortly after. On July 2, just before 10 p.m., Glassboro officers were dispatched to Academy Street for a motor vehicle accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Corrupt 22 hr John 4
Review: Mr Cuts (Mar '10) Jul 4 Nicole 5
memories of Blackwood, New Jersey (Oct '09) Jun 29 Dave 18
Charles Dougherty of GT police is a cyber stalker Jun 24 Investigate mayor... 3
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) Jun 20 Sue 9
News Police seek help in search for missing Mount La... (Jan '15) Jun 19 FireyFellow44 8
Trenton man acquitted of 2005 Pemberton Twp. mu... (Jun '09) Jun 19 Giavanna 4
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC