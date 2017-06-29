Why everyone wants to get their hands on a juicy Jersey peach this summer
GLASSBORO -- Peach season has arrived early and it's expected to be one of the largest in years, said the New Jersey Department of Agriculture in a press release. While peach season usually begins during the first week of July, several farms in the Garden State have begun to harvest and package peaches starting this week.
