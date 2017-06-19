West Deptford BOE appoints new superintendent
The Board of Education at their meeting held on June 12, appointed Steven Crispin as their new superintendent of schools. Crispin will replace Tom Schulte who has been serving as the district's interim superintendent for most of the 2016-2017 school year.
