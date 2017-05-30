The Glassboro Summit was held 50 year...

The Glassboro Summit was held 50 years ago this summer

But what seems like a fanciful plot device in a political novel actually happened in Glassboro 50 years ago this summer. President Lyndon Baines Johnson and Soviet Premier Alexei Nikolayevich Kosygin held a summit the weekend of June 23 to 25, 1967, on the campus of Glassboro State College, now Rowan University.

