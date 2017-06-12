Sex offender sought for failing to re...

Sex offender sought for failing to register address change

WOODBURY -- Authorities are looking for a Glassboro man who failed to register as a sex offender, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. A Glassboro police officer spotted Frank L. Jones, 21, standing on the porch of a Church Street home occupied by college students in the early hours of Feb. 7. Jones told the officer he lived there, but was locked out without a key.

