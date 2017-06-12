Rowan U. engineering program will rec...

Rowan U. engineering program will receive $203K grant to build safety simulations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- An engineering program at Rowan University will be receiving a $203,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation to help better prepare students for workplace safety. On Friday, Congressman Donald Norcross announced that Rowan University's Collaborative Research: Experiential Process Safety Training for Chemical Engineers, a program that integrates computer-based simulations of digital environments to allow students to experience safety challenges first-hand, will be receiving a $203,321 federal grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SEC investigating Mayor of Gloucester Townshio 13 hr Tom 1
Mayor Mayer says NO Fios in GT. It's a one worl... 13 hr Tom 1
Gloucester township voting machines Rigged Sun Pam 2
Election Fraudulent Machines in Gloucester Tpwn... Sun Tom 1
News Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06) Jun 10 hey 232
Mayor David Mayer and George Norcross Raped Vot... Jun 7 Election Fraud 1
Prepare for Gloucester Township Election Fraud. Jun 5 Jenn 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC