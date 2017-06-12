Rowan U. engineering program will receive $203K grant to build safety simulations

GLASSBORO -- An engineering program at Rowan University will be receiving a $203,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation to help better prepare students for workplace safety. On Friday, Congressman Donald Norcross announced that Rowan University's Collaborative Research: Experiential Process Safety Training for Chemical Engineers, a program that integrates computer-based simulations of digital environments to allow students to experience safety challenges first-hand, will be receiving a $203,321 federal grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.