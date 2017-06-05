Reward doubled in arson at fraternity...

Reward doubled in arson at fraternity house

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NJ.com

GLASSBORO -- The brothers of Rowan University's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire that cost them their fraternity house. The brothers have doubled the reward to $4,000 in hopes that an arrest will be made for the fire that burned down the Hamilton Road fraternity house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer and George Norcross Raped Vot... Jun 7 Election Fraud 1
Prepare for Gloucester Township Election Fraud. Jun 5 Jenn 1
Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market May 30 Snow Birds 4
CHAT Mantua Community Page (Dec '14) May 25 Denhope 2
Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42% May 23 Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42% May 23 Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s... May 22 Senior 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC