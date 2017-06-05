Reward doubled in arson at fraternity house
GLASSBORO -- The brothers of Rowan University's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity have doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire that cost them their fraternity house. The brothers have doubled the reward to $4,000 in hopes that an arrest will be made for the fire that burned down the Hamilton Road fraternity house.
