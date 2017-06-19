Retired doctor hopes $1M donation to ...

Retired doctor hopes $1M donation to Inspira will 'bring good doctors' in

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: NJ.com

VINELAND -- Dr. Frank DeMaio does not like to make a big deal about things, especially when it comes to recognizing something he has done. "I'm overwhelmed because they are thanking me," joked DeMaio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek help in search for missing Mount La... (Jan '15) 21 hr FireyFellow44 8
Trenton man acquitted of 2005 Pemberton Twp. mu... (Jun '09) 22 hr Giavanna 4
Michelle Gentek Mayer the GT Hoe Sun Tom 1
Charles Dougherty of GT police is a cyber stalker Sun NY Det 2
Mayor Mayers Affair with his secretary Gabby Sun Tony 2
SEC investigating Mayor of Gloucester Townshio Jun 13 Tom 1
Mayor Mayer says NO Fios in GT. It's a one worl... Jun 13 Tom 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC