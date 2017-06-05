Man indicted on charges he fired shots to scare others, hid gun

WOODBURY -- A grand jury has indicted a Glassboro man on charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired gunshots into the air, then tried to hide the weapon from police. Robert Lee III, 36, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 8, 2016, when he fired several rounds from a Smith & Wesson handgun "with the purpose to intimidate/scare" a group of people that included juveniles, according to his arrest report.

