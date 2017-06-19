Glassboro police find man 'covered in...

Glassboro police find man 'covered in blood' following fight

Saturday Jun 17

Officers responded to Gifford Street at Delsea Drive around 3:45 p.m. and found a man "covered in blood and bleeding profusely," police said. Police say the victim was involved in a fight with another male when the stabbing occurred.

