Glassboro police find man 'covered in blood' following fight
Officers responded to Gifford Street at Delsea Drive around 3:45 p.m. and found a man "covered in blood and bleeding profusely," police said. Police say the victim was involved in a fight with another male when the stabbing occurred.
