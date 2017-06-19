Glassboro man jailed after waving airsoft pistol at cars
GLASSBORO -- A borough resident was jailed on multiple charges Monday after police received reports of a man pointing a gun at passing motorists. Police received two 911 calls around 4:15 a.m. about a man brandishing a handgun and pointing it at vehicles traveling in the area of North Delsea Drive and Liberty Street.
