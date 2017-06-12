Glassboro Academy students sign on with elite music college
Glassboro High School seniors Raymond Clayton and Molly Fitzpatrick will attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music beginning this fall. The students are pictured at the high school's celebratory signing with GHS Band Director Art Myers; Raymond's parents Kristi Clayton and Frank Clayton; Molly's parents John Fitzpatrick and Maureen Fitzpatrick; GHS Orchestra Director/Fine and Performing Arts Academy Coordinator Mary Greening; and Principal Danielle F. Sneathen.
