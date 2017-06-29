Fifty Years Later, Rekindle the - Spirit of Glassboro'

Soviet Premier Alexei N. Kosygin meets with President Lyndon Johnson for a luncheon meeting of the Big Two leaders in Glassboro, New Jersey on June 23, 1967. When President Lyndon B. Johnson met with Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin on a college campus in Glassboro, New Jersey, the summit brought a little warmth to dangerously frosty relations between the world's two nuclear superpowers.

