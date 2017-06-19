Events will mark 50th anniversary of Hollybush Summit in Glassboro

GLASSBORO - The town had only 16 hours to prepare before the President of the United States and his Russian counterpart arrived, but what they did helped diffuse the tension between the United States and the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War. The Hollybush Summit, which brought together President Lyndon Johnson and Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin to the then-Glassboro State College campus, is considered a meeting which proved there was a cordial way for world leaders to communicate in times of near conflict.

