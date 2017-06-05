Billboards to highlight 2007 slaying ...

Billboards to highlight 2007 slaying of N.J. college student

Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Jersey Journal

WOODBURY -- Authorities are hoping billboards in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware will help crack the 2007 slaying of a New Jersey college student. Clear Channel Outdoor has agreed to post a message on 38 billboards about a $100,000 reward offered for information leading to a conviction in the death of Rowan University sophomore Donald Farrell.

