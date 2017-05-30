After 66-year journey, N.J. soldier killed in Korean War finally comes home
Army Private First Class Walter Piper was recently honored by Gloucester County when his portrait was added to the county Wall of Heroes. MONROE TWP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market
|May 30
|Snow Birds
|4
|CHAT Mantua Community Page (Dec '14)
|May 25
|Denhope
|2
|Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42%
|May 23
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42%
|May 23
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
|Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC