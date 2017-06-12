A beloved South Jersey landscape designer is gone. But his legacy continues to bloom38 minutes ago
Heather Pool, Liz Gibbs, and Kristin Pool, friends of the late landscape designer Alan Koch, were among those who gathered in the garden at his home Saturday to celebrate his life. Strolling on the graceful path through the woodland garden at Alan Koch's home, one "never knows what's next," Mary Cummings observes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayers Affair with his secretary Gabby
|Wed
|Tom
|1
|SEC investigating Mayor of Gloucester Townshio
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|Mayor Mayer says NO Fios in GT. It's a one worl...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|Gloucester township voting machines Rigged
|Jun 11
|Pam
|2
|Election Fraudulent Machines in Gloucester Tpwn...
|Jun 11
|Tom
|1
|Police receive complaints about two more South ... (Aug '06)
|Jun 10
|hey
|232
|Mayor David Mayer and George Norcross Raped Vot...
|Jun 7
|Election Fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC