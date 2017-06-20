2004 Mustang GT Ready to Hit the 600+ Club
Ramsay Gregory of Virginia Beach own this 2004 Mustang GT built by All Out Automotive in Glassboro, New Jersey. Stealth Bomber, as it is called, was given the treatment with a Kenne Bell 2.8L C blower, Trick Flow heads, 270 Comp Cams, and MMR forged internals.
Read more at Modified Mustangs & Fords.
