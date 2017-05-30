Theft investigation leads to child po...

Theft investigation leads to child porn charges for suspected phony student

Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- What began as a burglary and theft investigation involving a Plainfield man has expanded to include child pornography and luring charges, police said. Investigators discovered Strond allegedly carried on a month-long text message exchange with a girl, during which he obtained photos of her, sent her a photo of his genitals and sent multiple explicit messages.

