Theft investigation leads to child porn charges for suspected phony student
GLASSBORO -- What began as a burglary and theft investigation involving a Plainfield man has expanded to include child pornography and luring charges, police said. Investigators discovered Strond allegedly carried on a month-long text message exchange with a girl, during which he obtained photos of her, sent her a photo of his genitals and sent multiple explicit messages.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market
|May 30
|Snow Birds
|4
|CHAT Mantua Community Page (Dec '14)
|May 25
|Denhope
|2
|Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42%
|May 23
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42%
|May 23
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
|Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di...
|May 22
|Senior
|1
