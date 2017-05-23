Tale of 2 Tails: Why Do Sharks and Wh...

Tale of 2 Tails: Why Do Sharks and Whales Swim So Differently?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: LiveScience

Like other fish, sharks swim by moving their tails side to side. So, why do these two marine creatures - the shark and the whale - swim in such different ways? [ What's the World's Largest Whale? ] Whales move their tails up and down because they evolved from mammals about 50 million years ago, said Kenneth Lacovara, a professor of paleontology and geology and the dean of the School of Earth & Environment at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42% 7 hr Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42% 8 hr Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s... Mon Senior 1
Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa... Mon Senior 1
Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di... Mon Senior 1
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer Mon Freda 6
Mayor David Mayer admits he is a "Bad Guy" Sun Jeff Webber 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC