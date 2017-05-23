Tale of 2 Tails: Why Do Sharks and Whales Swim So Differently?

Like other fish, sharks swim by moving their tails side to side. So, why do these two marine creatures - the shark and the whale - swim in such different ways? [ What's the World's Largest Whale? ] Whales move their tails up and down because they evolved from mammals about 50 million years ago, said Kenneth Lacovara, a professor of paleontology and geology and the dean of the School of Earth & Environment at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

