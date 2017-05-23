Tale of 2 Tails: Why Do Sharks and Whales Swim So Differently?
Like other fish, sharks swim by moving their tails side to side. So, why do these two marine creatures - the shark and the whale - swim in such different ways? [ What's the World's Largest Whale? ] Whales move their tails up and down because they evolved from mammals about 50 million years ago, said Kenneth Lacovara, a professor of paleontology and geology and the dean of the School of Earth & Environment at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42%
|7 hr
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42%
|8 hr
|Mayor Mayer Crooked
|1
|Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s...
|Mon
|Senior
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa...
|Mon
|Senior
|1
|Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di...
|Mon
|Senior
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Mon
|Freda
|6
|Mayor David Mayer admits he is a "Bad Guy"
|Sun
|Jeff Webber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC