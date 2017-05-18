Sustainable Jersey for Schools Grant will fund 'The Bowe Green Project Library'
Glassboro's Thomas E. Bowe School will grow its garden library thanks to a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant, which is funded by the PSEG Foundation and made possible by Sustainable Jersey for Schools. Pictured are Donald Webster Jr., from the Sustainable Jersey Board of Trustees; Ryan Caltabiano, Thomas E. Bowe School's assistant principal; Lacy Lupi, Thomas E. Bowe School teacher, Garden Team chairperson and grant author; Mary Aruffo, Thomas E. Bowe School Garden Team member and Glassboro School District gifted and talented program teacher; Lisa Gleeson, program officer of PSEG Foundation; and Randall Solomon, Executive Director of Sustainable Jersey.
