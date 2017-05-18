Sustainable Jersey for Schools Grant ...

Sustainable Jersey for Schools Grant will fund 'The Bowe Green Project Library'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: NJ.com

Glassboro's Thomas E. Bowe School will grow its garden library thanks to a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant, which is funded by the PSEG Foundation and made possible by Sustainable Jersey for Schools. Pictured are Donald Webster Jr., from the Sustainable Jersey Board of Trustees; Ryan Caltabiano, Thomas E. Bowe School's assistant principal; Lacy Lupi, Thomas E. Bowe School teacher, Garden Team chairperson and grant author; Mary Aruffo, Thomas E. Bowe School Garden Team member and Glassboro School District gifted and talented program teacher; Lisa Gleeson, program officer of PSEG Foundation; and Randall Solomon, Executive Director of Sustainable Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayers Reckless Spending 1 hr Enough 1
Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08) May 15 Dee 107
Mayor David Mayer Obstructs Justice May 13 Richard 1
God Sees all this evil in this township May 12 Pastor 1
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer May 12 Let go 5
Orlando Mercado fired from Stockton? May 10 Joy E 1
8 years of high taxes under Mayor Mayer May 10 Kim 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,150,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC