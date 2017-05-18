Support group offered for those who h...

Support group offered for those who have lost a child

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Kennedy Health is offering a new, professionally facilitated support group for parents who have lost a child. The group will provide a safe space to share feelings, receive mutual support and learn about ways to help manage heartache.

