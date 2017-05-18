Support group offered for those who have lost a child
Kennedy Health is offering a new, professionally facilitated support group for parents who have lost a child. The group will provide a safe space to share feelings, receive mutual support and learn about ways to help manage heartache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|18 hr
|Joy E
|4
|Orlando Mercado fired from Stockton?
|20 hr
|Joy E
|1
|8 years of high taxes under Mayor Mayer
|20 hr
|Kim
|1
|High property taxes with Mayor Mayer
|20 hr
|Kim
|1
|Mayor Mayer Hires a black man who sold out like...
|20 hr
|Shameful
|1
|dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12)
|Wed
|CMonte
|8
|Mayor David Mayer invite you to Get Drunk with ...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC