PB's Diner is heading to Sheriff's Sale
GLASSBORO -- A favorite Glassboro diner that's been a staple for residents of the area, Rowan University students and people just passing through is headed to a sheriff's sale in late June. PB's Diner on Delsea Drive has been a part of Glassboro since 1953.
