Oil fire at Grill Nation prompts Student Center evacuation

At about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Chamberlain Student Center was evacuated due to a small fire in Profs Place. The building was evacuated for approximately 10 minutes, while the Glassboro Fire Department investigated an oil fire, which had activated the building's fire alarm system.

