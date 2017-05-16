Oil fire at Grill Nation prompts Student Center evacuation
At about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Chamberlain Student Center was evacuated due to a small fire in Profs Place. The building was evacuated for approximately 10 minutes, while the Glassboro Fire Department investigated an oil fire, which had activated the building's fire alarm system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayer and his team raise property Taxes
|May 2
|Jim
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|May 1
|Vern
|3
|Mayor Mayers approval ratings in the Negatives
|May 1
|Disgrace
|3
|Gloucester Township Corrupt
|Apr 30
|Disgrace
|2
|Subpoena shows Melissa Mellace Purchased websit...
|Apr 30
|Lol
|2
|Mayor David Mayer violated Federal IRS Lawa
|Apr 27
|Mayor Mayer is Re...
|3
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Massive tax hike
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC