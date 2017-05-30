Glassboro inducts students into National Junior Honor Society

Pictured, three eighth-graders and 18 seventh-graders were inducted this year's ceremony. The induction class of 2017 include Avonna Anderson, Boston Barger, Ryan Carter, Tamara Lynn Cooper, Joanna Crispin, Alyson Fornes, Mia Fornes , Madison Griffin, Kaylee Hartung, Brianna Herner, Ryan Mullins, Nila Payne, Amelia Polillo , Dasia Reed, Nicole Rementer , Andrew Ritter, Ethan Roth, Jillian Smith , Brenna Somdahl-Sands, Logan Stockl, and Douglas Tranz Jr. Teacher Jennifer Budmen, pictured with students, is the school's NJHS Advisor.

