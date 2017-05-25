Fraternity brothers offer $2k reward in arson investigation
GLASSBORO -- The brothers of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Rowan University are offering a $2,000 reward for information on the arson that destroyed their chapter house. A fire broke out at the house on Hamilton Road in Glassboro around 4:30 a.m. on May 16. The fire, which started in the garage and ripped through the house, destroyed three cars and all contents in the home.
