Demolition of Glassboro public housing project begins

Thursday May 11

Known locally as the "Ellis Street projects," the 60 family apartments and 16 senior units were built on the 76-acre site in the early 1960s. As the cost to maintain the buildings increased and the site deteriorated, the Glassboro Housing Authority began relocating residents in 2013.

