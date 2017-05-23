Community shuttle marks 2 years with week of free rides
June will mark the two-year anniversary of the Pureland East-West Community Shuttle and operators are marking the occasion with a week of free rides June 5-9. The shuttle -- which runs across the county through Wiiliamstown, Glassboro, Mullica Hill and Swedesboro, ending at Pureland Industrial Park in Logan Township -- was launched as an effort to address a public transit shortfall in Gloucester County.
