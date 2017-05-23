Community shuttle marks 2 years with ...

Community shuttle marks 2 years with week of free rides

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

June will mark the two-year anniversary of the Pureland East-West Community Shuttle and operators are marking the occasion with a week of free rides June 5-9. The shuttle -- which runs across the county through Wiiliamstown, Glassboro, Mullica Hill and Swedesboro, ending at Pureland Industrial Park in Logan Township -- was launched as an effort to address a public transit shortfall in Gloucester County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glassboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises Taxes 42% 17 hr Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor David Mayer Raised ProperrtyTaxes 42% 17 hr Mayor Mayer Crooked 1
Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s... Mon Senior 1
Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa... Mon Senior 1
Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di... Mon Senior 1
Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer Mon Freda 6
Mayor David Mayer admits he is a "Bad Guy" Sun Jeff Webber 1
See all Glassboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glassboro Forum Now

Glassboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glassboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Glassboro, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC