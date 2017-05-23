Arson investigation underway for early blaze that displaced 5
GLASSBORO -- After a series of fires in Glassboro, the most recently displacing five fraternity brothers, an official arson investigation has been launched. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Glassboro Police and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office are working together on an investigation after determining that an early morning fire at 411 Hamilton Road was an act of arson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Mayer frauds signatures from Seniors at s...
|21 hr
|Senior
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Extorts Senior Votes with spa...
|21 hr
|Senior
|1
|Mayor Mayer Senior Ballot Fraud at Spaghetti Di...
|21 hr
|Senior
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|21 hr
|Freda
|6
|Mayor David Mayer admits he is a "Bad Guy"
|Sun
|Jeff Webber
|1
|Mayor David Mayers Reckless Spending
|May 20
|Enough
|1
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|May 15
|Dee
|107
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC