Arson investigation underway for early blaze that displaced 5

Tuesday May 16 Read more: NJ.com

GLASSBORO -- After a series of fires in Glassboro, the most recently displacing five fraternity brothers, an official arson investigation has been launched. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Glassboro Police and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office are working together on an investigation after determining that an early morning fire at 411 Hamilton Road was an act of arson.

