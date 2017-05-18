18 hours in Glassboro and Pitman: How 2 towns combine for 1 epic day out
Known for both recent economic growth and rich history, Pitman and Glassboro were named to the most desirable Philadelphia suburb list by Philly Magazine earlier this year. Glassboro, a town once high on glass manufacturing, is now a bustling hub with shops, boutiques, restaurants, and hotels surrounding the culture of Rowan University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God Sees all this evil in this township
|6 hr
|Pastor
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|6 hr
|Let go
|5
|Orlando Mercado fired from Stockton?
|Wed
|Joy E
|1
|8 years of high taxes under Mayor Mayer
|Wed
|Kim
|1
|High property taxes with Mayor Mayer
|Wed
|Kim
|1
|Mayor Mayer Hires a black man who sold out like...
|Wed
|Shameful
|1
|dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12)
|Wed
|CMonte
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC