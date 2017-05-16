16-year-old girl reported missing near South Jersey school
Hannah M. Sylvester was reported missing after last being seen near a wooded area behind Clayton High School on Monday. Hannah M. Sylvester was last seen walking alone into a wooded area behind the school and might have headed toward the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area, authorities said.
