16-year-old girl reported missing near South Jersey school

Hannah M. Sylvester was reported missing after last being seen near a wooded area behind Clayton High School on Monday. Hannah M. Sylvester was last seen walking alone into a wooded area behind the school and might have headed toward the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area, authorities said.

