$1.2M grant allows Rowan to recruit STEM teachers for local schools
GLASSBORO -- Rowan University will receive will receive $1.2 million to recruit science and math teachers for local public schools. The money will support the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program to recruit and prepare 25 educators to teach science, technology, engineering and math.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer Obstructs Justice
|3 hr
|Richard
|1
|God Sees all this evil in this township
|Fri
|Pastor
|1
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Fri
|Let go
|5
|Orlando Mercado fired from Stockton?
|Wed
|Joy E
|1
|8 years of high taxes under Mayor Mayer
|Wed
|Kim
|1
|High property taxes with Mayor Mayer
|Wed
|Kim
|1
|Mayor Mayer Hires a black man who sold out like...
|Wed
|Shameful
|1
