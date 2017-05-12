$1.2M grant allows Rowan to recruit S...

$1.2M grant allows Rowan to recruit STEM teachers for local schools

Friday May 5 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- Rowan University will receive will receive $1.2 million to recruit science and math teachers for local public schools. The money will support the National Science Foundation's Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program to recruit and prepare 25 educators to teach science, technology, engineering and math.

