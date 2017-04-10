Woman bit, scratched officers followi...

Woman bit, scratched officers following DWI arrest, police say

Tuesday Apr 11

Brittany Ledden, 24, of Williamstown, was charged with multiple offenses after she allegedly assaulted two police officers in Glassboro. GLASSBORO -- A Williamstown woman was charged with a slew of offenses after she allegedly assaulted two police officers following a drunken driving arrest.

