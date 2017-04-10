Sweeney re-election hype at odds with reality; N.J. school aid must change | Feedback

Sweeney re-election hype at odds with...

Sweeney re-election hype at odds with reality; N.J. school aid must change

I've been noticing political ads from incumbent elected officials like state Sen. Stephen Sweeney touting their successful records as they prepare to ask for your re-election vote. Where's the ad that has Sweeney taking responsibility for the 11 credit downgrades issued by financial services on New Jersey government borrowing in the time that Chris Christie has been the governor? As Senate president, Sweeney certainly deserves his share of the blame.

