Small fire breaks out at Mimosa Hall, Rowan students forced to evacuate
Residents of Mimosa Hall were forced to evacuate their dorms shortly before noon on Friday, after a fire started in a dorm on the first floor of the residential hall, according to a Rowan Alert sent to students across campus. Firemen from Washington, Harrison and Glassboro townships and other first responders quickly arrived at the scene to contain the fire while residents waited outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Whit.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Apr 5
|FBI charges filed
|2
|Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08)
|Apr 4
|Lester
|7
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 2
|PERVERT in Sickle...
|105
|Former mayor Sandy Love stole Millions from the...
|Mar 28
|LOL
|2
|Outlets in Gloucester township will cost tax pa...
|Mar 27
|Wild Bill
|1
|Mayor Mayer and congressman Donald Norcross inv...
|Mar 27
|Devil is a lie
|3
|Melissa Mellace caught purchasing GoDaddy site ...
|Mar 26
|Rob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC