Sky-high fun at International Drone Day celebration
On May 6 the Rotor-E Drone Group will host an event at New Street Park, 410 New St. East in Glassboro, to highlight ways in which drones are used for good. This event from 9 a.m. to noon, is open to the public, and will provide insight into the often controversial world of drones.
