SJ Chorus' final season concert -- Haydn's 'Creation'

Greater South Jersey Chorus will continue celebrating 25 years of fine choral music with its final concert of the 2016-17 season. The culminating event of GSJC's 25th anniversary will be The Creation , presented on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30p.m. Four professional vocalists and a 38-piece orchestra will join the 90-voice GSJC to showcase Haydn's magnificent work, led by Artistic Director Christopher Thomas.

