SJ Chorus' final season concert -- Haydn's 'Creation'
Greater South Jersey Chorus will continue celebrating 25 years of fine choral music with its final concert of the 2016-17 season. The culminating event of GSJC's 25th anniversary will be The Creation , presented on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30p.m. Four professional vocalists and a 38-piece orchestra will join the 90-voice GSJC to showcase Haydn's magnificent work, led by Artistic Director Christopher Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Calermere is 105 years old
|10 hr
|Tony
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|11 hr
|Tony
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Wed
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Apr 9
|FYI
|2
|Walter Dority and Mayor David Mayer
|Apr 5
|FBI charges filed
|2
|Is Sicklerville the biggest gang town in NJ? (Feb '08)
|Apr 4
|Lester
|7
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC