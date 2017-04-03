Shaved heads raise thousands for childhood cancer research on St. Baldrick's Day
Bald became more than just a fashion statement at Rowan's annual St. Baldrick's Day event in the Student Center Pit on Saturday. More than 40 people shaved their heads to raise money for pediatric cancer research and show their support for anyone currently battling the disease, in remission or deemed cancer-free.
