Seattle Seahawks add Rutgers RB Paul James for rookie tryout

Saturday Apr 29

The former Rutgers halfback accepted an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis, according to a source. James was eligible in the 2016 NFL Draft and has been on the free agent market ever since.

Glassboro, NJ

