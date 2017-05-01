Seattle Seahawks add Rutgers RB Paul James for rookie tryout
The former Rutgers halfback accepted an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis, according to a source. James was eligible in the 2016 NFL Draft and has been on the free agent market ever since.
