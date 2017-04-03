School carbon monoxide leak traced to...

School carbon monoxide leak traced to broken fan belt

Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO -- Elevated carbon monoxide levels found at a borough school this morning have been traced to a boiler malfunction, school officials reported. Several students and staff members at Glassboro Intermediate School reported feeling lightheaded or nauseous Thursday morning , prompting officials to evacuate the school and move students to nearby Dorothy L. Bullock School.

