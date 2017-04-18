SCC Bookmobile features Walt Whitman on April 28
The SCC Bookmobile's next living-history program features "Walt Whitman: The good grey poet" on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. in partnership with American Historical Theatre. Sponsored by the Friends of the SCC Bookmobile Library, this family-friendly, free event will be held in Donaghay Hall, Room 106, on Salem Community College's campus at 460 Hollywood Ave. Guests should park in Lot D and enter through the double doors facing the parking lot.
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subpoena shows Melissa Mellace Purchased websit...
|12 hr
|Bullied
|1
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Massive tax hike
|5
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Boss Radio
|106
|David Calermere is 105 years old
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|Apr 13
|Tony
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
