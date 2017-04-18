SCC Bookmobile features Walt Whitman on April 28

The SCC Bookmobile's next living-history program features "Walt Whitman: The good grey poet" on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. in partnership with American Historical Theatre. Sponsored by the Friends of the SCC Bookmobile Library, this family-friendly, free event will be held in Donaghay Hall, Room 106, on Salem Community College's campus at 460 Hollywood Ave. Guests should park in Lot D and enter through the double doors facing the parking lot.

