Salem County Brass Society to hold Spring Concert

Welcome the spring season with the sound of brass. The Salem County Brass Society , under the direction of Phil Blackman, will perform its 42nd annual spring scholarship concert on Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church in Carney's Point.

