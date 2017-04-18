Rowan U. officer stable after being hit be a motorist
GLASSBORO - The Rowan University Police Officer who was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night was held at Cooper Hospital overnight for observations. According to Joe Cardona, spokesman for the university, on Saturday around 10 p.m., Officer Russell Carmolingo pulled a vehicle over on Route 322 near Gerard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Glassboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer is Corrupt
|Sun
|Massive tax hike
|5
|Is Sicklerville a dangerous and nasty town? (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|Boss Radio
|106
|David Calermere is 105 years old
|Apr 14
|Tony
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Council hurt property...
|Apr 13
|Tony
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Mayor Mayer using his position to allow Police ...
|Apr 9
|FYI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glassboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC