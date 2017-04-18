Rowan U. officer stable after being h...

Rowan U. officer stable after being hit be a motorist

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

GLASSBORO - The Rowan University Police Officer who was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night was held at Cooper Hospital overnight for observations. According to Joe Cardona, spokesman for the university, on Saturday around 10 p.m., Officer Russell Carmolingo pulled a vehicle over on Route 322 near Gerard Avenue.

Glassboro, NJ

