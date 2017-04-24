Rowan police officer released from hospital; recovering at home
Officer Russell Carmolingo of the Rowan University police department is recovering after being accidentally struck by a driver last Saturday night. As reported earlier this week by The Whit , Carmolingo was conducting a standard vehicle stop on Route 322 near Girard Road when he was hit by a passing car.
